The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind and rain across parts of Wales as storm Ciarán hits.

Forecasters have warned of gusts of up to 70mph (110km/h) with some areas likely seeing up to 100mm (3.9in) of rain.

Natural Resources Wales currently has one severe flood warning in place - for the River Ritec in Tenby - meaning there is a possibility of severe flooding with a "danger to life".

A severe flood alert is in place for the River Ritec in Tenby Credit: National Resources Wales

Kiln Park caravan park near Tenby has already evacuated residents for fear of danger to life due to warnings of severe flooding.

But what other disruptions are expected?

TRAINS

Services west of Carmarthen (to/from Pembroke Dock, Milford Haven and Fishguard Harbour) will run at a reduced speed until 13:00

Heart of Wales Line - Trains will not run . Passengers are advised not to travel on this route

Conwy Valley Line – Trains will not run . Rail replacement services will be in operation, but please check before travelling

Cambrian Line - train services between Machynlleth and Shrewsbury will run at a reduced 2 hourly frequency

Trains on other routes may also be subject to short-notice delays and cancellations.

BRIDGES

Restrictions are in place on the M48 Severn Bridge in both directions due to strong winds.

Britannia Bridge, which crosses the Menai Strait between Anglesey and Bangor, has issued a speed limit of 30 mph for all vehicles.

Other routes currently affected by the adverse weather:

Between Quakers Yard and Abercynon

A tree blocking the railway means that all lines between these stations are currently blocked. Trains may be cancelled or delayed.

Rail replacement buses are shuttling between Pontypridd and Merthyr Tydfil.

Ticket Acceptance has been requested with Stagecoach however this has not yet been confirmed.

A further update will be provided when customers are able to use their Transport for Wales tickets on Stagecoach services.

Between Shrewsbury and Machynlleth

Forecasted severe weather between Shrewsbury and Machynlleth means fewer trains are able to run between these stations.

Disruption is expected until the end of the day.

Between Shrewsbury and Telford Central

A tree blocking the railway between Shrewsbury and Telford Central means all lines are blocked. Trains will be cancelled or delayed.

Disruption is expected until 08:00.

FERRIES

All sailings have been cancelled on Stena Line between Fishguard and Rosslare due to poor weather conditions.

