Leigh Halfpenny will wear the Wales number 15 jersey for the final time this weekend as Warren Gatland confirmed his team to face the Barbarians.

The 34-year-old will call time on his test career after Saturday's match and is joined in the back three by Tom Rogers - who Halfpenny has tipped as a candidate to replace him in the number 15 shirt moving forward - and Rio Dyer.

George North is partnered in the midfield by Scarlets centre Johnny Williams, while Sam Costelow is joined by Tomos Williams at half-back.

Up front, Dewi Lake is sandwiched by props Corey Domachowski and Lloyd Fairbrother in the front row.

Dragons tight-head Fairbrother will be making his first appearance for Wales but the game is uncapped. He only joined the squad on Thursday after injuries to Keiron Assiratti and Leon Brown.

Ben Carter and Adam Beard complete the front five. Jac Morgan captains Wales from the No.7 jersey, with Dan Lydiate and Aaron Wainwright elsewhere in the back-row.

Captaining the Barbarians, meanwhile, is none other than Welsh legend Alun Wyn Jones. Justin Tipuric is also lining up for the invitational side.

WALES: Leigh Halfpenny; Tom Rogers, George North, Johnny Williams, Rio Dyer; Sam Costelow, Tomos Williams; Corey Domachowski, Dewi Lake, Lloyd Fairbrother; Ben Carter, Adam Beard; Dan Lydiate, Jac Morgan (C), Aaron Wainwright.REPS: Elliot Dee, Nicky Smith, Harri O'Connor, Teddy Williams, Taine Plumtree, Kieran Hardy, Cai Evans, Mason Grady.

BARBARIANS: Ilasia Droasese; Shaun Stevenson, Len Ikitau, Izaia Perese, Selestino Ravutaumada; Nicolas Sanchez, Simione Kuruvoli; Joe Moody, Tevita Ikanivere, Taniela Tupou; Rob Leota, Alun Wyn Jones (C); Justin Tipuric, Michael Hooper, Rob Valetini.REPS: Angus Bell, Asafo Aumua, Peni Ravai, Api Ratuniyarawa, Tom Hooper, Lautaro Bazan Velez, Ben Donaldson, Andrew Kellaway.

