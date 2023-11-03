A man has been charged with attempted murder after an alleged hit-and-run in Cardiff yesterday.

South Wales Police were called to reports of a ''collision'' on Harris Avenue in Rumney at around 1.50 am on Thursday, November 2.

The driver of the car had failed to stop and left the scene, the force said.

A woman. 45, from Trowbridge and a woman, 35, from St Mellons remain in a stable condition at the University Hospital of Wales.

Christian Matthews, 34, from Rumney has been charged with two counts of attempted murder.

He appeared before Cardiff Magistrates Court this morning (Friday, November 3) and has been remanded into custody.