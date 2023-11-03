Play Brightcove video

A motorist was left "stunned" after a concrete slab smashed through his windscreen, missing his face by just a few centimetres, as he drove down a bypass.

Ian Pugh was travelling on the A467 in Risca on Sunday, 29 October, when a piece of patio slab hurtled towards his vehicle.

The lump of concrete broke through the windscreen, striking him in the shoulder.

The object appeared to have been “thrown from the side of the road” as Ian drove at around 70 mph.

Ian sustained minor injuries, despite the slab hurtling through his windscreen while he drove at 70mph Credit: Media Wales

"I was a bit stunned at first, but thought ‘I need to get home’ to check if there was any blood, having been showered with shards of glass," said Mr Pugh.

Despite the blow, he sustained minor injuries, including cuts and bruises to his skin.

In a video posted to social media, Ian Pugh warns other drivers of the potential risk when driving near the former brickworks in Risca.

Following the post, others contacted Ian reporting similar incidents in the area during the last few weeks.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We were called at around 8.45 pm on Sunday 29 October to the A467, Risca, following a report of criminal damage after a patio slab was allegedly thrown at a moving car.

"Officers attended and enquiries are ongoing.

"If you have any information or concerns, please call us on 101 or DM us on Facebook or Twitter, quoting 2300369058.

"We’re committed to protecting our communities and will take action against anyone intent on causing harm or disorder."

