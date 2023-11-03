Play Brightcove video

Flashes of light were captured on local CCTV.

Residents of several North Wales communities have been left 'bewildered' by unexplained flashes of light with reports of a " massive flash and loud bang."

Locals near Wrexham took to social media alleging it caused "electricity to trip", "televisions to haze" and "lights to flicker".

Many believed the heavy rain in the run-up to Storm Ciarán was to blame, however, radar apps have since revealed that no lightning strikes were recorded in the area.

Home security cameras captured streets and homes temporarily illuminated by white light on Monday night (30 October).

Three thunderous "explosions" were confirmed in one clip, and each one seemed to be followed in the distance by showers of sparks shooting skyward.

The unexplained flashes triggered a trail of reaction on Facebook with one resident saying: “(it) lit up our garden, nearly spat out my tea”.

Whilst another ruled out fireworks being to blame, they said: “Lights flickering and saw a bright flash outside. A loud bang too and it set some car alarms off - then nothing.”

Many reported trouble with electrical appliances following the flash as one woman claimed there was “lots of atmospherics on the TV”.

A Penycae local stated their lights "dimmed three times in succession".

No other flashes of light have since been reported.

A spokesperson for Scottish Power Energy Networks told North Wales Live: “The circuit between the Legacy local grid and Johnstown tripped on October 30, which may account for the flashes described.”

They continued: “There were no customer interruptions and remedial work has been completed to ensure the continued resilience of our network.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...