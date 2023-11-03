Plans for new sports facilities in a school in the Bridgend County Borough will give young people the opportunity to participate in sports locally instead of “feeling that they need to move away for better opportunities.”

Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Llangynwyd, in Maesteg has been awarded £155,000 of the Welsh Government's community focussed school’s fund for a new sports pavilion, refurbishment of tennis courts and a revamped sports hall.

Jeremy Miles, Education and Welsh Language Minister, said: “Community Focused Schools connect families, schools and communities together. They build strong relationships with families, support local communities, and work closely with wider public services."

The projects will include outdoor learning schemes, like forest schools, community use of sports facilities and community hubs and kitchens in school premises.

Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Llangynwyd will use the funding to improve their sporting facilities by knocking down their old pavilion to build new showers, changing rooms, and a new classroom for Health and Well-being lessons.

The old tennis courts will be refurbished, meaning that the school will be able to include tennis on their curriculum for the first time, and a refurbishment of the lights and surface of their sports hall.

Caryl James, Head of Health and Well-being at the school, believes the new facility will allow young people to reach their full potential. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

Caryl James, Head of Health and Well-being at the school said: "We can offer them a lot more new and different activities and just areas that are going to make them proud to be here, that helps them have pride in themselves and school sites, but also extracurricular as well.

"It’s vital that everyone has equal opportunities and no one should be disadvantaged by a lack of funding because of the area or background they come from.

Miss James is assured that some of the successes of the past, and the new facilities will allow the young people of the area reach their full potential.

"We have former pupils who have done great on sporting platforms such as Owen Watkin, and now Dewi Lake who is the captain of Wales in the World Cup. It’s important for pupils to see that there is a chance for them to reach the top too.

The projects will include many different facilities to support the community. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

"So, this is going to be great in Bridgend to provide more opportunities and keep students in the area too, to be able to do sports locally instead of feeling they have to move away for better opportunities.”

Meurig Jones, Headteacher of the school, added that the facilities will enable access to "facilities that are suitable for the 21st century.

"The school has a close relationship with local sports clubs who will all be able to use these facilities, ensuring that excellent facilities are available in the Llynfi Valley and for the Urdd to offer further opportunities through the Welsh language at night and during the school holidays."

