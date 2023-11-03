Barry's Remembrance Day commemorations will not include the parade this year due to "health and safety concerns."

Its cancellation by Barry Town Council has been described as "shameful" by Welsh Conservative leader, Andrew RT Davies.

He has written a post on X - formerly known as Twitter saying that " Barry Town Council’s decision to cancel this year’s Remembrance Sunday parade is shameful. And their feeble excuses don’t wash. The Council could and should have taken all necessary steps to make the usual parade happen."

Barry Town Council announced it was cancelling the parade after meeting with the Royal British Legion (RBL) to discuss the event.Up until 2019, the RBL was responsible for parades but they delegated the additional responsibility to the local councils following an incident in Studley.

A remembrance service will be held on Sunday, 12 November with both indoor and outdoor services. Credit: Media Wales

An army veteran suffered serious head injuries when he was hit by a car while marshalling the parade in 2018.Barry Town Council cited the 2018 incident, in a statement, saying it had resulted in "additional responsibilities" for local authorities in its "difficult decision" not to hold a parade.

Leader of Barry Town Council, Cllr Bronwen Brooks said: "We are saddened to have to cancel the parade for 2023, but due to unresolved health and safety considerations, we have to prioritise the safety of the groups, pedestrians, veterans, emergency services, children and staff.

"Hopefully, RBL and Barry Town Council can work together on these issues next year."

Welsh Conservative leader, Andrew RT Davies wrote a post on X - formerly known as Twitter - calling the cancellation "shameful." Credit: Media Wales

The outdoor service will be held at the Cenotaph in Barry led by Father Chris Seaton, chaplain to The Royal British Legion where wreaths will be laid at 10.45 am.

This will be followed by an indoor service at the Memo Arts Centre, involving songs, readings and light refreshments.

An RBL spokesperson commented: “Local Remembrance services and parades are civic functions that are attended and supported by the Royal British Legion, and whilst we are happy to be consulted and provide assistance to organisers, the Legion is not responsible for, nor takes any final decisions regarding the delivery of these events.”

