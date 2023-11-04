Api Ratuniyarawa, 37, from West Northamptonshire, was due to appear at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court this morning (Saturday, November 4).

He had been named as a substitute in the Barbarians' squad to face Wales today but has since been removed.

He was charged with sexual assault by penetration and sexual assault by touching on three women.

The incidents happened on a night-out with fellow Barbarian players in Cardiff nightclub Revolution on Tuesday night.He spoke only to confirm his name and denied the charges.

Prosecutor Michael Evans told the court: "The three incidents happened independently of each other, with the women not known to each other or to the defendant before that night."

He told the court how Ratuniyarawa was accused of penetrating two of the women with his finger and touching the breast and body of a third woman.

Magistrate Peter Hamley subjected him to a “stringent bail” before the case reaches Cardiff Crown Court on December 4.

During his bail, Ratuniyarawa will have an electronic curfew between 7pm and 7am, he will not be able to enter Wales apart from for court proceedings.

He will also not be able to contact any witnesses in the case and is not allowed to enter any licensed premises selling alcohol, such as bars, clubs and restaurants.

In a statement, Barbarian FC said: "As soon as we were contacted by South Wales Police we cooperated fully, assisting them with their enquiries.

"On their advice we can't comment any further as the investigation is ongoing."

