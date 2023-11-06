Play Brightcove video

ITV Wales' health reporter Katie Fenton spoke to Dr James Martin of Porthceri Surgery, to understand the pressures the NHS faces this winter

A doctor working in primary care has warned of a "very challenging" winter and said that "morale amongst the workforce isn't brilliant", with people "under pressure".

Dr James Martin, of Porthceri Surgery in Barry, says primary care is the "bedrock" of the NHS and if there isn't "increased investment" things will be "extremely challenging".

S ummer wait times have left him concerned about pressures the NHS faces this winter, as urgent primary care centres are being used to reduce demand on A&E.

Over 10,000 People access same-day appointments in urgent primary care centres in Wales every month.

Dr Martin told ITV Wales: "I think the thing that concerns us a little bit about this year, is the pressure we felt in the summer because we were seeing very long waits that we haven't seen before.

"It didn't seem in primary care that there was much of a lull either. It feels like this is going to be a very challenging winter.

"If you look at the volume of people that are seen in primary care, I think it's 1.5 million people who contact primary care every month, we don't see a fraction of that.

"But it does give you just that little bit of breathing space potentially, and particularly for primary care which has seen its proportion of the NHS budget diminished year on year to historically low levels and we're desperate for that level to be increased and I think it's vitally important that it is."

Dr James Martin said: "It feels like this going to be a very challenging winter." Credit: ITV Wales

Dr Martin further added: "Perhaps people are beginning to get frustrated and that does have some negative knock-on consequences for the team so morale is not brilliant if I'm being honest."

The Welsh Government has launched its Help Us Help You campaign to highlight the different ways of accessing healthcare ahead of the busier winter months.

What is the Help Us Help You campaign?

The Welsh Government’s campaign focuses on the other local services and health professionals working in NHS Wales, who are available to ensure those with urgent care needs can be treated quickly - without needing to go to their GPs or nearest emergency department.

The NHS 111 service can resolve a person’s care needs over the phone or direct them to the right place, to get treatment fitted to their needs. This may not always be a GP or emergency department and could be a pharmacy, minor injury unit or opticians.

NHS Wales' boss Judith Paget says "our GPs and emergency care services are going to get busier".

NHS Wales’ Chief Executive Judith Paget says there are many ways through which people can access the NHS in Wales instead of emergency departments.

She said: "Now it’s easier to get care, help and advice for new or existing conditions, without even leaving your home or workplace.

"The NHS 111 Wales online and telephone service, mental health helplines, pharmacists and minor injuries units are some of them."

The NHS 111 service can resolve a person’s care needs over the phone or direct them to the right place. Credit: ITV Wales

She added: "Our GPs and emergency care services are going to get busier as we head into the colder months and we want to ensure that people are getting the right treatment, in the right place, at the right time."

"We can all play a part in reducing this pressure on our emergency care services, by considering whether we need to attend emergency departments (A&E) or the GP or if these other options might provide the best treatment option for us."

Uptake at the urgent primary care centre in Barry has been "exceptionally good" according to advanced nurse practitioner, Julie Loxton.

She said: "Mainly here we see acutely ill patients that need to be seen ideally on the day with acute emergencies - that could be anything from minor ailments to surgical intervention required.

"It's well utilised, we're always full, yes we could always see probably more, the demand is definitely there, it's great on general practice."

According to the Welsh Government, 99% of pharmacies in Wales can provide advice for and treat a range of conditions which would otherwise be treated by GPs or other NHS services through the national common ailment service (CAS).

Between April 2022 and March 2023, this service has reduced pressure on GPs and saved around 200,000 GP appointments, the Welsh Government said.

Some of the conditions a pharmacist can provide advice and treatment on include:

sore throat

conjunctivitis

acute back pain

nappy rash

constipation

A Welsh Government spokesperson said that "the government is investing more money across primary care services than ever before".

They added:" We want to ensure people can access the right care, at the right time, in the right place.

"Overall funding in primary care is increasing year on year.

"Last year we provided £17m of new investment into general medical services and this year will see record level levels of funding being made available to the Community Pharmacies."

