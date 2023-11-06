Officers were not able to respond to 999 calls because vandals slashed the tyres of police cars at a North Wales station.

Tyres were slashed on two vehicles at Holywell police station.

North Wales police said: ”There were no driveable cars available to officers in Holywell until the issue was resolved.

“Police officers respond to 999 emergencies of a criminal nature, but they also respond to medical emergencies, such as cardiac arrests and give emergency first aid until ambulances arrive.

“Damaging police vehicles in this way puts the public in danger, and will not be tolerated."

