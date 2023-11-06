Unlocking Wales' wind power potential over the next decade could generate enough energy to power almost seven million homes, according to a new report published today.

But RenewableUK Cymru says "not enough" is being done to nurture what it describes as "the growth of that critical backbone".

A snapshot of Wales’ performance compared to the rest of the UK has been revealed as a two-day Future Energy Wales 2023 conference gets underway in Newport.

RenewableUK Cymru’s Director Jess Hooper said: "Wind power is the backbone of Wales’ net zero ambitions, yet the evidence suggests not enough is being done to nurture the growth of that critical backbone."

Ms Hooper believes Wales risks "falling short of its power generation need by 2035".

She added: "For years, the constraints of poor grid connectivity and an under-resourced, inconsistent planning system have hampered progress and deterred developers from pursuing the ambitious wind energy projects our country so desperately needs to succeed."

But she is hopeful, she said: "A more positive policy environment towards development is now emerging in Wales, for example, the Infrastructure (Wales) Bill will consolidate the planning process."

Ms Hooper says urgent action is needed with "clear decision-making" and "investment" in the grid to "kickstart the journey to net zero".

She said: "Unless we address these issues, the Welsh wind potential risks stagnating as a pipedream rather than a pipeline.”

The Welsh Government has an ambitious target that all electricity demand in Wales should be met from renewable sources by 2035.

A spokesperson told ITV Wales it would review the report and said: “Our policy and planning system is highly supportive of well-designed renewable projects that meet our policy requirements and deliver in the interests of people in Wales.

“The sector has the potential to provide significant economic opportunities to Wales. In particular, floating offshore wind could act as a catalyst to create a new industry in Wales and help us to decarbonise the industry and our communities.

“Our new targets and Future Energy Grids for Wales reports set out our expectations for new renewables and the new grid needed to deliver them, which will need action by the UK Government and Ofgem.

"We are working with the UK Government and networks to unblock this issue and make sure plans for a new grid deliver high value and low impact for people in Wales."

To achieve the Welsh Government's goal, onshore and offshore wind, with solar, tidal, hydro will make up the lion's share. With other sources making an important contribution to the remainder.

The new data released today shows that while there is a significant number of projects in the pipeline, more than three-quarters of this capacity has not been built yet.

More than half are in the very early stages of development and are yet to enter the planning system.

RenewableUK Cymru says Wales needs to more than quadruple its deployment in just over a decade – from the 2GW of operational capacity today, to the planned 9GW capacity by 2035.

So how does the planning process work?

The Welsh Government has control over planning and consenting for all onshore wind projects and offshore wind projects up to 350MW in Wales.

The introduction of the Infrastructure (Wales) Bill in 2025 is intended to streamline and consolidate these processes.

Proposals classified as DNS mean councils act as consultees rather than decision-makers.

Planning inspectors will look at all the information provided in the DNS application and eventually give advice to the Welsh Government on what decision to make.

A Welsh Government minister will then announce the decision.

RenewableUK Cymru is calling for a "clear roadmap towards success", with "stage gates" to check in on progress and "bold, collaborative actions" between government and industry to tackle "significant barriers over planning" and "grid constraints".

It says since the Welsh Government took over the consenting reins for energy developments of national significance (DNS regime) in 2016, only one onshore wind farm at Upper Ogmore (25.2MW) has been approved.

DNS data provided by RenewableUK Cymru shows:

80% of projects on the DNS register are renewable energy generation projects.

There have been 22 applications under the regime in the past seven years.

41% of applications through the DNS have been refused.

Of the nine refusals, (44%) were refused by the Minister against Inspector recommendation – these were all energy generating projects.

6% of planning decisions were made within specified statutory timeframe of 10 months.

No onshore wind projects above 50MW have been approved since 2016.

Just this week, councillors in Blaenau Gwent will be updated on plans for a wind farm planning application in the region. The Welsh Government is expected to make a decision on that in the New Year.

Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council's Planning Committee is meeting on Thursday, 9 November, members will be told how several Development of National Significance (DNS) proposals to build wind turbines in the county borough are progressing.

Inspectors will look at all the information provided in the DNS application and eventually give advice to the Welsh Government on what decision to make.

Planning officers are expected to tell councillors that a decision on proposals by Pennant Walters Ltd for Mynydd Cefn-y-Carn is expected to be announced on Tuesday, 9 January.

Pennant Walters Ltd wants to build eight wind turbines with a maximum blade height of 180 metres at Mynydd Carn y Cefn between Abertillery and Cwm.

In August, Cenin Renewables lodged plans with PEDW to build five wind turbines with a maximum blade tip height of 180 metres, as well as an on-site sub-station of underground cables and associated works at Manmoel Common.

The site is near Ebbw Vale with part of it over the border in Caerphilly County.

Work on this DNS application has been paused by PEDW until 29 December. In their 131-page LIR, Blaenau Gwent has raised concerns and believes the proposal would be "negative" for the area.

