A bid from Wrexham AFC to open the new Kop stand to full capacity has been rejected by the council.

Having already gained permission to demolish the old terrace and reconstruct the new Kop last year, the club hoped to remove a condition restricting access.

The restriction currently enforced means the intended 5,500 seat stand is limited to a 4.900 seat capacity.

Actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have put Wrexham AFC and the city itself on a global stage after purchasing the club in 2020.

Following the popularity of their documentary series ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ in 2022, the club has continued to garner attention.

Removing the restriction would allow for increased capacity for a growing fanbase, many of whom reside overseas.

The restriction to 4,900 people was imposed until the effects of possible river pollution were precisely measured.

The council has been in talks with National Resources Wales about phosphate levels across the country and especially in special areas of conservation (SAC).

Concentration of river phosphate has caused concern due to the possibility of water pollution.

Earlier this year, National Resources Wales issued Five Fords Waste Water Treatment in Wrexham with a permit allowing for the handling of phosphates.

A letter on behalf of the club stated: “It is clear that use of the Kop Stand at its full capacity is supported, subject to addressing the matters raised by Welsh Water.

"It is timely to remove this condition because the Five Fords Waste Water Treatment Facility (WWTF) has been granted a permit by NRW. This means there is existing capacity with the WWTF.

"This means that the Racecourse Ground's redeveloped Kop Stand will be able to hold the 5,500 spectators that it has been designed and approved for."

It continued: “It is acknowledged that the previous capacity of the Kop Stand was evidenced at 4,900, so the restrictions only related to the net increase of 600. This would only apply to event days, and clearly would only relate to part of those days (i.e. short time before, then during and then shortly after an event).

"The Kop stand is also identified for 'home' supporters, a large proportion of whom are from the local area (and thus already in the catchment).

"In these circumstances it is clear that the actual impact is extremely low, and the restriction was imposed largely as a general embargo approach as opposed to identified concerns with the Kop Stand per se.

"Nevertheless, given the changes to the permitting then securing the removal of the restrictive condition to allow full capacity occupation is timely."

A spokesperson on behalf of Wrexham Council has told ITV Wales the restrictions are in place due to “foul drainage and phosphate levels at the time”.

They said: “Unfortunately, the type of application that was submitted was not suitable for removing this planning condition and the Football Club’s Planning Consultant has been advised how to resolve this.

They added: “Subject to the views of Welsh Water and Natural Resources Wales, the Council looks forward to resolving this matter in a timely manner when an amended application is submitted.”

The new Kop is due to open in time for the 2024-25 season.

