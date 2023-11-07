A former police officer who threatened to release private sexual pictures has been jailed for several “appalling” domestic abuse offences.

Nathan Collings, 34, of Abertillery, previously pleaded guilty to several offences, including three counts of controlling and coercive behaviour and two charges of threatening to disclose private sexual photographs or films.

Collings, a former Gwent Police officer, was dismissed at an accelerated gross misconduct hearing on Monday 23 October and will be placed on the College of Policing’s barred list.

He was jailed for two years and six months at Swansea Crown Court on Tuesday 7 November.

Gwent Police Deputy Chief Constable Rachel Williams described his offences as both "appalling and shocking".

“We fully recognise the significant impact that these types of crimes have on victims," she said.

“I would urge anyone who believes they are a victim of these crimes to come forward safe in the knowledge that they will be taken seriously and treated with compassion and respect."

She added: “This case shows that survivors of this type of abuse will be believed when they take that first step to speak out as justice has been served with Collings now facing the consequences of his actions.

“This behaviour undermines confidence in police officers, most of whom are working tirelessly to make their communities safer and free from crime.

“The public rightly expects police officers to act within the law and display the highest standards of behaviour, so it is reassuring to know that this individual will never be allowed to return to policing following his dismissal from our service.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...