The King's Speech has been criticised as the "thinnest of programmes" by the First Minister but hailed by the Welsh Secretary as a "an ambitious" one which "delivers for the people of Wales.

Mark Drakeford told Senedd Members that he noted there had been not a single mention of Wales in the speech.

The First Minister said: "There is nothing in that programme that is going to make the lives of people here in Wales better, and it shows a government that has no ambition for the future.

He added: "The King's speech is the thinnest of documents. I myself believe it's a clearing of the decks in advance of an election document, and Wales wasn't mentioned once in that speech, and I mention that particularly because Northern Rail was mentioned in it, and yet the much wanted North Wales electrification got no mention at all."

A gradual smoking ban, moves to toughen up sentencing and a plan to protect the “heritage” of football clubs were among the new laws proposed by the UK Government.

Secretary of State for Wales David TC Davies said it was an honour to be in Parliament for the first King’s Speech in more than 70 years.

He praised the programme describing it as "ambitious" saying it looks "to the long term and delivers for the people of Wales and the rest of the UK".

The Welsh secretary added: “It builds on the Prime Minister’s goals to grow the economy, keep people safe, level up the UK and build the most competitive and supportive environment for businesses.

“These measures will ensure that the whole of the UK is more prosperous and more secure."

King Charles III and Queen Camilla during the State Opening of Parliament, in the House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster in London. Credit: PA Images

The Speech itself was historic in that it was delivered by King Charles for the first time as monarch, although he had previously made it on behalf of the late Queen. On a day of the ceremony in Westminster, the King’s Speech is the way that the UK Government sets out how it intends to change the law in the next year or so.

But it was criticised by Plaid Cymru as a “distraction by a desperate government.”

The party’s Westminster leader Liz Saville Roberts said "We had yet more empty promises on crime and sentencing, despite prisons being full and the Prison and Probation Service budget 11% lower in real terms than in 2010-11.

“People simply won't believe this hard line on crime and justice, when the Tories have had 13 years to improve things and have evidently failed.”

However, the Welsh Conservatives have welcomed the programme of legislation.

The party’s Senedd leader, Andrew RT Davies said: “The UK Conservative Government are making long-term decisions for a brighter future, strengthening the social fabric of the United Kingdom with acts to clamp down on crime even further, end illegal migration and defeat terrorism.

“Meanwhile the Labour Welsh Government would rather prioritise creating more politicians and blanket 20mph speed limits.”

What was laid out today is one of the most obvious political in recent years because a UK General Election is expected within the next twelve months.

As a result, Rishi Sunak used the occasion to try to lay down some clear dividing lines between his Conservative Party and the Labour Party as led by Keir Starmer. Many of these changes may never happen.

They’re set out as “Bills” which is how new laws begin but many of the proposals may not make the transition from “Bill” to “Act” before the next election is held.

That’s why what they signal is as important as what the changes would be.

The laws in Wales are decided by two governments: the UK Government, based in Westminster and the Welsh Government, based in Cardiff.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach. Credit: PA Images

As a result, much of what’s been set out today will only affect England. However, some of the biggest changes planned by the UK Government will affect all of us in Wales directly.

Here’s a look at what those are:

Criminal Justice Bill and Sentencing BillThe UK Government has trumpeted moves on tackling crime and toughening centrepieces as forming the centrepiece of its forthcoming programme of laws.

Criminal Justice is not devolved so all of the proposed changes would apply here in Wales. In his speech, the King said “A bill will be brought forward to ensure tougher sentences for the most serious offenders and increase the confidence of victims.”The Sentencing Bill would

Increase the number of “Whole Life Orders” for murder with sexual or sadistic conduct

Ensure rapists and those convicted of the most serious sexual offences will serve their full sentences

Introduce a presumption in favour of a suspended sentence for custodial sentences of twelve months or fewer

Mum 'elated' as partner-killers to be stripped of parental rights Criminals to be forced to face sentencing hearings under new powers Amongst other things, the Criminal Justice Bill would:

Force defendants to attend their sentencing, following outrage that criminals such as Lucy Letby have been able to refuse to attend

Tackle violence against women and girls by introducing a statutory aggravating factor at sentencing for offenders who murder their partner at the end of their relationship

Criminalising the sharing of intimate images

Allow for the transfer of prisoners in Wales and England to serve their sentence abroad

Tobacco and Vapes Bill

This was previously announced by Rishi Sunak in his recent Conservative party conference speech.

The aim of the legislation is to create a “smoke-free generation” by raising the age when you can legally buy cigarettes by one year each year until selling cigarettes is illegal.

If it becomes law it will mean that children who are currently aged fourteen or younger will never be able to buy cigarettes legally.

The UK Government says that the Tobacco and Vapes Bill will also restrict the sale and marketing of vapes to children.

The Bill would be an “England and Wales Bill” but will only affect England. The Welsh Government has already welcomed the move and said that it will work with the UK Government to deliver the same result here in Wales.

Leasehold and Freehold Bill

The UK Government says this Bill will “improve homeownership for millions of leaseholders in England and Wales, by making it cheaper and easier for more leaseholders to extend their lease, buy their freehold, and take over management of their building.”

It will apply in Wales and England.

Football Governance Bill

In his speech, the King said “Legislation will be brought forward to safeguard the future of football clubs for the benefit of communities and fans.”

The UK Government says it will set up an Independent Football Regulator to “put fans back at the heart of football” and take measures including “greater protections for club heritage.”

The Bill will only apply to the top five tiers of the English football pyramid so Cardiff City, Swansea City, Newport County and Wrexham would come under the new rules.

Animal Welfare (Livestock Exports) Bill

The UK Government says this bill will “ban the export of cattle, sheep, goats, pigs and horses for slaughter and fattening from Great Britain, stopping unnecessary stress, exhaustion and injury caused by exporting live animals.”

This law would apply to exports from Wales as well as England and Scotland.

