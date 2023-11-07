Play Brightcove video

Video credit: Millie Gray

An investigation is underway after children and adults fled from a malfunctioned fireworks display at a school in Caerphilly.

Hundreds of people turned up to watch the annual display at Derwendeg Primary School in Hengoed.

Some fireworks exploded close to the crowd. The school's headteacher posted on social media and said staff are "incredibly upset".

Mrs Wangiel continued: "Our lovely school has hosted this fireworks event safely for our community for over 20 years.

The school's headteacher said there will be a full investigation with the council. Credit: Millie Gray

"Tonight’s event was run in the same way as it always has been with the same trained fireworks handler.

"The event is reported to the council and is fully risk assessed with many safety measures in place including police and trained first aiders on site. There will be a full investigation with the council."

Millie Gray recorded a video and said "the fireworks unexpectedly came towards us."

She added: "Loads of children were crying and loads of parents were worrying about their kids."

"The fireworks were going into different directions, they were going into people's gardens, and went into a few cars."

It is unknown if anyone was injured.

Caerphilly Council told ITV News it was aware of the incident and said an "appropriate health and safety investigation will take place to establish what happened".

