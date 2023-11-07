There are many accolades to be won in football and now Swansea’s very own Cwm Albion FC can boast they too have silverware to their name.

That being in the form of the UK’s worst performing football team.

Formed more than a 100 years ago, Cwm Albion, who currently play in the Swansea Senior League, lost all 22 of their games last season with a staggering -191 goal difference.

But what the team lacks in winning ways it makes up for through passion and commitment according to team manager, Dan Gill.

“I’ve been involved with the club since I was 16 and my dad, Colin, has been part of Cwm Albion for more than 50 years, we we really are a family," he said.

"Despite the knock backs, each week we turn up and put our hearts into every game, no matter the score line - and we lost 10-nil the other day so that says a lot."

The team varies in ages, from 19-year-old winger Logan Stephens - described by his team mates as ‘nippy but yet to see his full potential’ - to 73-year-old midfielder John Rees.

John has been involved with the team for well over half a century.

Seventy-three-year-old midfielder John Rees in action. Credit: Cwm Albion

Right now, Cwm Albion’s home ground is out of action due to plumbing issues so the team are having to play at another local site.

Despite the setbacks the side has experienced the team remains full of characters who show unwavering loyalty match after match, season after season.

Characters include goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald, who has never had a clean sheet in his 10 year-history with the club, winger Shane Prior and his self-described ‘legs like Bambi’, and Paul DiMarco, who whilst described as a ‘disciplined’ holding midfielder is also said to ‘have a nose bleed’ if he goes too far up the pitch.

There is also a strong family element within this side featuring two father and son duos.

Following a nationwide search Cwm Albion beat off stiff competition from over 2,000 grassroots side to be awarded the title of ‘Specsavers’ Best Worst Team’.

The aim of the competition was to find a club in desperate need of a little help to turn its footballing fortunes around.

Cwm Albion will now receive invaluable support throughout the season, including face-to face training from a footballing legend who is yet to be revealed.

Lisa Hale, head of consumer comms at Specsavers said: "It’s obvious how passionate Cwm Albion are about the game, so really can’t wait to get behind them and hopefully with our support they will have a victory to celebrate soon."

Cwm Albion will now receive invaluable support throughout the season. Credit: Cwm Albion

This is not the first time a beleaguered Welsh football club has been offered help to transform their fortunes.

Hollywood superstars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny famously helped Wrexham AFC get promoted to the Football League, after languishing in the National League for 15 years by investing in the club.

As well as having a positive impact on the club, it is also helping to transform Wrexham by shining an international spotlight on the town.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, US rapper 50 Cent announced he was sponsoring an under-14s girls’ football team in Cardiff.

It's not just American backers though - in September, Spanish top league La Liga announced their sponsorship of CPD Llanfair, the team with the longest name in the world.

