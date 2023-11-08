Wales captain Aaron Ramsey will miss the upcoming crucial Euro 2024 qualifiers against Armenia and Turkey.

If Wales win both matches then they will secure automatic qualification for next summer's tournament in Germany.

But they have suffered a significant blow in losing Ramsey for both matches later this month.

Wales captain Ramsey suffered a knee injury in Cardiff City training back in September and has been out of action ever since. Credit: PA

Wales find themselves in this position after an unexpected win over Croatia last month, a game which Ramsey was also sidelined for.

In better news, young talent Brennan Johnson is back in the squad after missing the last camp through injury and Joe Morrell returns from a suspension.

Wales also boast a potent attacking squadron with the likes of Kieffer Moore, Harry Wilson, Daniel James and David Brooks all joining Johnson in the squad.

Harry Wilson produced a man of the match display against Croatia last month to give Wales a chance of automatic qualification for Euro 2024. Credit: PA

Rob Page's side faces Armenia in Yerevan on 18 November and Turkey, who have already qualified, in the final group match in Cardiff on 21 November.

Wales are battling it out with Armenia and Croatia for the final automatic qualifying spot.

Wales Squad:

Goalkeepers: Wayne Hennessey, Danny Ward, Tom King

Defenders: Ben Davies, Joe Rodon, Tom Lockyer, Chris Mepham, Ben Cabango, Neco Williams, Connor Roberts, Niall Huggins

Midfielders: Ethan Ampadu, Josh Sheehan, Jordan James, Joe Morrell.

Attackers: Harry Wilson, David Brooks, Daniel James, Nathan Broadhead, Liam Cullen, Brennan Johnson, Kieffer Moore, Tom Bradshaw.

