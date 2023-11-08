A police officer used "necessary force" on a man who died hours after being released from custody, a disciplinary panel has found.

Mohamud Hassan was found dead in January 2021, a day after being taken into custody by South Wales Police on suspicion of a breach of the peace.

He was taken to Cardiff Bay police station at about 10pm and released without charge the next morning. He died later that day.

An independent investigation previously found Mr Hassan's time in custody at Cardiff Bay Police Station "was not a contributory factor in his death."

The misconduct hearing panel made up of a Legally Qualified Chair, a police superintendent from a different police force, and an independent member, considered whether the officer had breached the standards of professional behaviour.

The panel found the allegations were not proven. They concluded that the evidence supported the officer’s account and that the use of force he used was “necessary, proportionate, and reasonable”.

Mr Hassan was taken into custody at Cardiff Bay police station Credit: Google Maps

Assistant Chief Constable Danny Richards said: “We acknowledge the impact Mohamud Hassan’s death has had on his family, friends, and the wider community. Our thoughts and condolences continue to be with them.

“We can only imagine how difficult this period has been for Mr Hassan’s family and the pain and grief that they are enduring after his death.

“Until this stage, SWP have been prevented from commenting on the death of Mr Hassan or the subsequent IOPC independent investigation.

“It is important to note the comments of the Coroner at a previous Pre-Inquest Review hearing who said the post-mortem had excluded a causal link between the actions of officers during the time of Mr Hassan’s detention in custody and his death several hours later.

“South Wales Police has fully co-operated with the Independent Office for Police Conduct investigation, providing them with information and material, including CCTV footage and body-worn video.

“We hope that this independent scrutiny and the outcome of the forthcoming inquest proceedings will provide answers to the many questions which have been raised about his death.”

