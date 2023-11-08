Nearly 90,000 emergency food parcels were given to people in five months by Trussell Trust food banks across Wales, according to charity.

It is the most amount of deliveries it has made at this time of year, the charity said, adding it is an 15% increase from the same period last year.

It comes as more than 32,000 parcels were given to nearly 20,000 children, who are living with families that can not afford essentials.

The charity is warning that food banks are at "breaking point".

23,600 people have needed to use a food bank for the first time in the past six months in Wales.

The Trussell Trust said it believes the situation will not improve, predicting more than million emergency food parcels will be delivered between December and February 2024.

That, it said, is the equivalent of providing a parcel every eight seconds this winter.

