A Merthyr Tydfil shop has been ordered to close for three months after selling illegal vapes to children.

Eazy Vapes in Brecon Road was issued with a three-month closure order at Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates' Court on Friday, 3 November, following an investigation by trading standards.

The court heard that large groups of children had been visiting the area to purchase vapes, Merthyr Tydfil Council said, resulting in increased anti-social and nuisance behaviour in the area, as well as the criminal offences of selling illegal vape products.

Illegal vapes were seized from the Brecon Road shop on two separate occasions following an investigation by trading standards.

The vapes were found to not be compliant with the Tobacco and Related Products Regulations 2016.

The shop was issued with a closure order under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

Michelle Symonds, cabinet member for regeneration, housing and public protection, said: "Once again, the council has concluded a successful investigation against a problematic Merthyr Tydfil business.

"The law is there to protect the public and legitimate business owners, but on this occasion Eazy vapes showed a total disregard for the local authority, South Wales Police and the wider community.

"The premises was having a detrimental effect on the local community and local businesses because of their continued illegal activity and nuisance.

"We will look to take similar action against any other premises within our county borough that trades in illegal goods and sells age-restricted products to children."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...