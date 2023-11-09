The WRU has announced losses of more than £4m for the financial year of 2022-23.

Just under £2m was spent on departing employees, including significant payoffs for former CEO Steve Phillips and head coach Wayne Pivac.

The Welsh Rugby Union's annual report reveals the financial effects of the misogyny scandal that dominated a 'tough' year for the Union.

65% of the WRU's income came from staging international matches featuring Welsh teams and the commercial activities associated with them. Credit: PA

According to the report, the union recorded a £4.3m loss which included a £480,000 pay-off to former CEO Steve Phillips.

He resigned in January after a BBC investigation made allegations of sexism and discrimination against the organisation.

The Union spent £1.9m in total on departing employees over a 12-month period which included head coach Wayne Pivac and his assistants Stephen Jones and Gethin Jenkins, which cost around £900,000.

Investment in the professional women’s game has grown to £2.8m in 2023 Credit: PA

The WRU posted a turnover of £101.3m for the year ending June 2023, and invested £16.1m into its senior men's, women's and pathway sides.

Investment in the professional women’s game has grown to £2.8m in 2023 and £37.6m was spent across Wales’ four professional teams while the community game received £11.6m.

A total of 65% of the income came from staging international matches featuring senior Welsh teams and the commercial activities associated with those teams.

Average ticket income for rugby internationals was £59 and the average attendance was 68,000, up from 62,000, or 92% of capacity.

Average ticket income for rugby internationals was £59 and the average attendance was 68,000, up from 62,000, or 92% of capacity. Credit: PA

The WRU-owned Parkgate Hotel was in its first full year of trading and provided £11.1m worth of revenue for the organisation.

Richard Collier-Keywood – the new independent chair of the WRU - said the organisation delivered a strong perfromance despite a "year full with difficulties".He added: "These difficulties have cost Welsh rugby significant money as the WRU parted company with some significant individuals including a long serving-executive-and-CEO and also some senior coaches during the year."

Commenting on the annual report, WRU interim CEO, Nigel Walker said: “All the profits made by the WRU Group are fed back into the game in Wales, we are guardians of our game and we take this responsibility very seriously.

“We have a stated policy of maximum reinvestment into the game annually, rather than retaining profits, and we have been able to increase our investment in Welsh rugby by £2.4m, up to £65.3m, despite the tough financial climate our game is facing.

“We continue to explore other avenues to maximise the commercial potential of our game... a good example of this is a new roof adventure project (SCALE) which will enhance Principality Stadium’s reputation further still as a visitor attraction."