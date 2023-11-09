Welsh actor and comedian Ruth Jones is joining the cast of Sister Act The Musical.

It was confirmed with a trailer released on Thursday morning.

Jones is best known for creating the hit comedy Gavin & Stacey with James Corden. She also played Nessa in the series.

The Olivier-Award nominated production will visit the Wales Millennium Centre from 13-18 November when television and stage star Lesley Joseph will be playing Mother Superior.

Jones will then take on the role when she joins Beverley Knight and Alexandra Burke at London's Dominion Theatre in March next year.

In the trailer, Jones said: "Father, I come to you in my hour of need. The congregation is out there waiting for me but I don't think I can face them.

"Thing is, I haven't done this in a while see."

In a statement, Jones said she is "proper chuffed" to be making her West End debut.

She added that she'll be "playing the legendary Mother Superior at the Dominion Theatre.

"It’s a crackin’ role and a crackin’ show. Who knew wearing a habit could feel so fabulous! I can’t wait!”

