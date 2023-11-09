Play Brightcove video

Will Hardy reports

A band who started at a youth club in Cathays and have made it all the way to Glastonbury are back where it all began.

Junior Bill are not just returning to the Cathays Youth and Community Centre to celebrate the release of their debut album - aptly named "Youth Club" - though. They also hope to give younger bands, also at the centre, a chance they could only have wished for growing up.

When they take to the stage on Saturday night, Junior Bill will be supported by several bands who rehearse at the youth centre.

Junior Bill are giving younger bands who rehearse at the youth club an opportunity. Credit: Junior Bill

Looking ahead to the weekend, with tickets almost sold-out, frontman Rob Nichols said: "It's cool because it's bringing it, I think, to the centre of attention of a lot of people. It was a good place to spend a lot of time as a teenager and it was always there when you needed it.

"There are a lot of people in Cardiff who really cherish the place and I think there'll be a lot of people on Saturday night who've never been there. So it's nice to feel we'll become a little bit like ambassadors."

"We always put on gigs" - Junior Bill want to give others the same chance.

Talking about the importance of giving up-and-coming bands a chance, he said: "It's great to have some young bands playing. We always put on gigs when I was a teenager."

Rob added: "There's not that much to do between the ages of 14 and 18 so forming bands is a great thing to do and playing gigs. It's great for people to have that opportunity."

One of the new bands being given a chance on Saturday is Casual Smart, who practice at the Cathays Community Centre. Playing five songs, it will be their first live performance.

Although looking forward it, they admitted they have some nerves.

Evan from the band said: "We've put a lot more time into it. Like, when we first started, we practiced often but now we're really cracking down because it's in a few days."

It will be the first time Casual Smart play live.

Bands like Junior Bill are a source of inspiration for others looking to follow in their footsteps.

Peter, also from Casual Smart, said: "It's cool to see a band go through the community centre and doing so well. Like, we could do that at some point. It gives us that belief."

One of the challenges, according to Junior Bill, is age restrictions on playing at - and attending - gigs.

Junior Bill have so far played twice at Glastonbury Credit: Junior Bill

However, another is the cost of living crisis. Youth clubs and music venues more generally are strapped for cash.

It all means opportunities can be few and far between when bands are first coming through.

Nights like Saturday try to change that.

Alongside opportunities, Junior Bill singer and guitarist Rob Nichols said part of the key to getting on in music is "just sticking at it."

"Don't get distracted" - Rob said that is part of the key to progressing as a band.

Junior Bill have played at Glastonbury twice so far.

If they have anything to do with it, it will not be long before the bands supporting them on Saturday do the same.

