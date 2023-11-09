Play Brightcove video

A doctor from Swansea has been forced to return to Gaza after being refused permission to enter Egypt.

Dr Ahmed Sabra, his wife and three children were visiting relatives in Gaza when the fighting broke out.

He and his family managed to cross the Rafah border and reach safety in Egypt.

Speaking to ITV Wales, Dr Sabra said: "We were high on adrenaline all the time, on high alert.

"When we arrived safely, we thought that's it. All the sleep deprivation, the stress, the worry, was all gone."

Sara Gretton, who is a friend of Dr Sabra, has started a petition to bring him home.

But on arrival, Dr Sabra found that his name was not on the approved list of British nationals allowed to enter.

There were four staff members from the British Embassy at the border, but told him he had to return by bus to Gaza.

"Honestly, it was a total shock. My children just started crying and clutching at me. They didn't want me to leave," Dr Sabra said.

"I just was to be back with my family, this is all what I want. I am a British citizen. I have been paying taxed for 15 years. I work for the NHS. This is my plea to the Foreign Office."

Dr Sabra's friend and NHS colleague, Sara Gretton, started a petition on 8 November calling on the UK Foreign Office to review his case.

Sara Gretton said: "He's dedicated his career and his life to the NHS, to this country and to saving lives.

"He is a talented cardiologist, a remarkable man. And this country and this government owes it to him to get him home safely."

A Foreign Office spokesman said: "We're working round the clock to ensure all British nationals in Gaza who want to leave are able to.

"This involves submitting all details of British nationals and eligible dependants to the Israeli and Egyptian authorities. The authorities then review all cases and give permissions to cross.

"We remain in regular contact with British nationals in Gaza to provide them with the latest information, and UK teams are forward deployed to the border to receive anyone leaving".

As the Gaza-Israel war continues to intensify, Dr Sabra hopes the Foreign Office listens to his plea to return safely and reunite with his family.