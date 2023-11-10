Play Brightcove video

Dash cam footage shows moment Caitlyn Thomas attempted to evade arrest in high speed pursuit.

A banned driver has been captured on video fleeing the police and speeding through residential Cardiff streets at 70mph.

Caitlyn Thomas from Fairwater was using cloned plates to hide a recent driving disqualification before partaking in a high-speed pursuit in her Audi.

Miss Thomas was first spotted in Gabalfa before attempting to escape by driving at speeds of around 70mph around suburban areas of north Cardiff.

Police footage shows the car travelling at high speeds and failing to stop at red lights as she sped along College Road between Gabalfa and Whitchurch, across Manor Way, through the Heath before finally ending in Llanishen.

The 23-year-old eventually lost control of her vehicle and was detained by the police.

Commenting on the event, PS Mike Griffiths said: “As evident in this shocking dash cam footage, Thomas’ driving was incredibly dangerous, driving into oncoming traffic, failing to stop at red lights, and driving at nearly 70pmh on residential streets.

"She eventually lost control of the car on Heathwood Road, Llanishen and was detained by officers. It is a miracle that no one was injured as a result of her actions.”

Footage belonging to South Wales Police captured Caitlyn Thomas driving dangerously in residential areas.

Caitlyn Thomas was charged and remanded the next day, and she pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified, dangerous driving, failing to stop for police and driving without insurance.

On 8 November at Cardiff Crown Court, she was sentenced to 10 months imprisonment, a three-year disqualification and a £185 fine.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...