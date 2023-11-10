Public Health Wales is encouraging people to get their flu vaccines.

More than half a million people have already been vaccinated for flu in Wales so far this year.

Flu season usually starts around December and as the jab can take a couple of weeks to kick in, Public Health Wales say it's best to book your appointment sooner rather than later.

Parents of young children are particularly encouraged to get their youngsters vaccinated, as there's still concern these children did not encounter the virus between 2020 and 2022 due to social distancing restrictions, making them more vulnerable to catching flu now.

In 2021 and 2022 free flu vaccines were offered to all over 50s as extra protection during the coronavirus pandemic.

But this year the eligibility criteria has been changed back to pre-pandemic levels, meaning over 50s can no longer get a free flu vaccine through the NHS.

Who can get a free flu vaccine?

Children aged two or three years on 31 August 2023

Children in primary school from reception class to year 6

Children in secondary school from year 7 to year 11

People who are more at risk of flu because of certain long term health conditions (for example; those who are diabetic, have a heart problem, liver disease or respiratory problems)

People aged 65 years and older on 31 March 2024

Pregnant women

Carers

People who live with someone who has a weakened immune system

People with a learning disability

Frontline health and social care workers

All staff working in care homes with regular client contact

If you aren't eligible for a free flu vaccine on the NHS you can get one at most local pharmacies. It usually costs around £15-20.

For most people, the vaccine will be administered as an injection, but young children will be able to take a nasal spray instead.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…