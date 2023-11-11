Play Brightcove video

Watch moment driver squeezes his van between two cars on the M4

An "impatient and careless" van driver who forced his way between two cars on the M4 has been fined.

Ceiron Lewis Allan Evans squeezed his Volkswagen Crafter van between two cars on the motorway near Port Talbot between junctions 40 and 41.

South Wales Police said the incident, which happened on 16 March in poor driving conditions, led to at least one driver having to take evasive action.

Luckily no-one was injured as Evans drove between the cars in adjoining lanes.

The 25-year-old pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention during a sentencing hearing at Cardiff Magistrates' Court.

A spokesperson for South Wales Police said: “The submitter of this footage recorded the driver of a van in front of them conducting an impatient and careless undertaking on the M4 in poor weather conditions causing at least one other vehicle to take evasive action."The driver was identified however they failed to comply with the conditional offer of a fixed penalty. The matter was sent to court where the driver pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention and was issued fines and costs totalling £482 and five penalty points.”

Evans, of Heol Ffynnon, Loughor, was fined £280 and was ordered to pay £200 for a surcharge and prosecution costs.

He also was also given five points on his licence.

