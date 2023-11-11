Several local sports teams have gathered in Port Talbot to show solidarity with families impacted by possible job losses at the TATA Steel plant.

They were joined by steelworkers and their families as they marched through the town.

Men's, women's and junior teams from Afan United football team were amongst those staging a "Save Our Steel" meeting.

Thousands of jobs are at risk at the plant as TATA looks to create "greener" steel.

Various sports clubs were at the event. Credit: ITV Wales

The company employs roughly 4,000 people in Port Talbot, with thousands more working as contractors.

Saturday's event is calling on TATA to reconsider plans to close the heavy end at Port Talbot, including both blast furnaces.

There are warnings from the Unite trade union "200 years of history will be gone" if the changes are made.

Thousands in Port Talbot work at steel plant. Credit: ITV Wales

The board of the steel giant met in India on Wednesday 1 November to discuss its plans to decarbonise the site.

An expected announcement on job losses has been delayed.

Ahead of the event, Community Union's National Officer for Steel Alun Davies said: "Steel has been the lifeblood of Port Talbot for over 120 years, and nearly everyone in the town and the surrounding areas will know someone with a connection to the works. Community’s march on Saturday is an opportunity for the community in Port Talbot and beyond to come together in support of our steel industry."

People of all ages were at the 'Save Our Steel' event on Saturday. Credit: ITV Wales

He added: "Steelworkers know just how vital decarbonisation is to the future of the sector, and that the steel they produce can play a vital role in helping the country go green," saying steel UK-produced steel is "vital to our economy and security."

People taking part in the event briefly paused for a moment of reflection, along with the rest of the country, as they staged a two-minute silence to mark Armistice Day at 11 o'clock.

