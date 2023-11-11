Wales falls silent to commemorate Armistice Day

People across Wales have been commemorating Armistice Day.

The country fell silent at 11 o'clock on Saturday to mark the end of the First World War.

There have also been parades and services, which are held every year across the UK.

The poppy has been a symbol of remembrance since the end of World War One in 1918. Credit: PA

Events have been held in Wrexham, Bridgend and Gwynedd amongst others, as well as on Anglesey.

Steelworkers and their families in Port Talbot, who were marching through the town over threats of thousands of job losses, paused to reflect with two minutes of silence.

Play Brightcove video

Steelworkers in Port Talbot were amongst those who fell silent.

An air raid siren sounded across Wrexham on Saturday morning to mark Armistice Day.

Wrexham football club was amongst sports teams to pay their respects.

Commemorations will also take place tomorrow to mark Remembrance Sunday.

There will also be a National Service of Remembrance in Cardiff.

The service will involve veterans and politicians, who will gather in Cathays Park.

Marking Armistice Day on social media, the Welsh Government urged people to "honour the bravery, courage and commitment of all our Service personnel and veterans and remember those who have lost their lives in conflict."

The Welsh Conservatives said: "This Remembrance Day we remember and recognise the contribution of those who have served and serve now in our Armed Forces, particularly those who have lost their lives and made sacrifices in the service of our country."

Meanwhile, Liz Saville Roberts, the Plaid Cymru leader in Westminster, said: "As we honour the memory of those who died for our freedoms, let's commit to campaigning for peace, protecting civilians, and ensuring veterans live in dignity."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...