Wales international prop Rob Evans has moved to the Miami Sharks.

The 31-year-old is leaving Scarlets, joining the Major League Rugby championship in the USA.

Having played for Wales 39 times, he will still be eligible to line up for his country.

He won the last of his caps in 2020, having played a key role in the 2019 Six Nations Grand Slam campaign - starting four out of five games.

The prop is the latest player to move away from Wales. Credit: PA

Evans made his international debut in 2015 during the same Six Nations tournament as Gareth Anscombe , Kristian Dacey and Tyler Morgan.

Announcing the news on social media, Miami Sharks said: "We are delighted to confirm the amazing addition of Rob Evans as the newest player for the Sharks."

The team added: "The international Welsh prop will proudly wear the iconic Miami Sharks jersey."

Major League Rugby is the sports most elite tournament in North America, featuring 12 teams from the USA and one from Canada.

The league has expanded in recent years as the United States prepares to host the Rugby World Cup in 2031.

The next season will start in February 2024.

Meanwhile, Scarlets will host Johannesburg-based Sharks on Saturday evening.

