Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle has either created “another Cabinet of chaos” or a “courageous” move that shows he has the will to win.

But the mixed reaction doesn’t just follow political divides. Some Conservatives are critical just as others are celebrating it.

There’s been no official reaction yet from the most senior Welsh Conservatives. In private, views on Suella Braverman’s sacking range from relief to despair.

One senior Welsh Tory told me that her departure was “inevitable” after she wrote an article for the Times describing pro-Palestinian marches as “hate marches.”

But another told me that they were dismayed and surprised at both the announcement and the timing of it.

It’s no surprise that opponents have welcomed Suella Braverman’s sacking as Home Secretary.

But Labour’s Shadow Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens said that the Prime Minister “should have done it months and months and months ago.

"This just shows that he has put party management the Conservative Party and his own position first rather than the interests of the country.

“The remarks that she made last week were the culmination of a series of terrible decisions by her, which he did nothing about.”

Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth wrote on X, formerly Twitter: "Sacked twice from the same role, Braverman’s dismissal is as much about the Prime Minister’s lack of leadership as it is about the Home Secretary’s disastrous dog-whistling tenure.

“Another Conservative cabinet of chaos and another reminder of how there is a better way for Wales.”

The First Minister Mark Drakeford hasn’t commented but, asked over the weekend about Suella Braverman’s comments about protests and policing, he said that “the Home Secretary really does need to reflect on the way in which her words may have given license to some of those people we saw doing exactly the wrong thing over a weekend when our thoughts ought to be focused on sacrifices that people have made and their deep desire for peace right across the world.”

He went on to say that while he wouldn’t have tolerated that from a minister. “If a minister in the Welsh government were ever to have acted in that way, they wouldn't expect to continue to be a minister.”

The surprise return of former Prime Minister David Cameron to government as Foreign Minister has been greeted by many Welsh Conservatives, particularly those who previously worked with him.

Former Welsh Conservative leader Lord Nick Bourne tweeted: “A courageous and sensible reshuffle is in progress!”

Former Welsh Secretary Stephen Crabb said: "I welcome the appointment. At a time of unprecedented global challenges, David Cameron brings huge experience of working with foreign leaders and governments. I am pleased he’s re-entered British politics."

The former Welsh Secretary, Alun Cairns greeted David Cameron’s return as “a great appointment. Having worked with David Cameron in Cabinet I have seen first-hand his drive, commitment, and innovation. His experience will be invaluable.

“His appointment demonstrates Rishi Sunak and the Conservatives are serious about governing and winning.”

But another senior Welsh Tory pointed out that questions over David Cameron’s involvement in the Greenshill lobbying scandal continue to hang over his head.

And Labour’s Jo Stevens told me that “just a few weeks ago, Rishi Sunak was saying that David Cameron was part of a failed status quo and now he's bringing him back on a life raft.

“Talk about flip-flopping. It's a strange decision. And really what it shows is that there's nobody in his own Conservative parliamentary party that he feels he can put into the position of Foreign secretary.”

