A man, 19, has been arrested on suspicion of drug drink driving after fatal crash in Monmouth.

The collision involved one car – a silver Ford Fiesta and happened at around 12.00 pm on Staunton Road, Monmouth on Sunday 12 November.

Officers attended, along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service, Welsh Air Ambulance and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

Paramedics confirmed that a passenger, a 19-year-old man, from the Ceredigion area, had died at the scene.

Gwent Police said his next of kin have been informed and are receiving support from specialist officers.

A 19-year-old man from the Ceredigion area has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while over the limit of alcohol and drugs.

He remains in police custody.

A spokesperson for the force added: "We’re asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or any motorists with dashcam footage, that were using Staunton Road, between 11.30 am and 12.00 pm to contact us.

"You can call us on 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2300385485 with any details."

