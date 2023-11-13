Swansea could become a major tourist destination if proposals for a first-of-its-kind development in Europe are given the go-ahead.

A planning application has been submitted by New Zealand-based Skyline Enterprises, which is promising to "transform the visitor experience" in the city.

The company wants to create Europe's first 'Luge' ride, a zipline and a giant sky swing.

Its recent report found the proposals could create more than 80 new permanent jobs in the first year of opening.

The report also predicted it could contribute nearly £85 million in the next 15 years.

A petition to try and stop the project has gained nearly 3,000 signatures. Credit: Skyline

The Welsh Government has previously said it will invest £4m in the project.

However, it has been met with opposition from local residents, who are worried about the potential impact of the project on those who use the area for physical and mental well-being.

There are also concerns over the potential loss of nature and wildlife.

Last month, protestors held a march against the plans and submitted a petition which has gained almost 3,000 signatures.

The proposals are now under consideration by the Senedd's petitions committee.

Skyline Enterprises Chief Executive Officer Geoff McDonald said the company wants to protect wildlife at the site while improving biodiversity by replacing diseased trees, planting pollinator-friendly heathland and utilising the advanced technology in wildlife-friendly lighting schemes.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...