A Welsh shop owner who had £7,000 worth of stock stolen in a burglary said he will be "forever grateful" for Wrexham Football Club owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney after they made a donation.

Wrexham Trainer Revival on Lord Street was "ransacked" last week after being broken into.

A GoFundMe was launched following the burglary with a target of £3,500. Thanks to the kindness of fans and Ryan and Rob's generous donation, £8,300 has been raised so far.

A statement on the fundraiser says "Wrexham Trainer Revival’s shop was ransacked and looted. Please help this small business open up again.

"The owner is a good guy trying to make a difference to his local community."

Owner Stephen Tapp posted a post on X, formally Twitter, saying Reynolds and McElhenney "have literally saved my business and I’ll be forever grateful. If you only knew what that donation has meant to my life."

Mr Tapp said he had been left devastated after the break-in, but has said the support from the local community had been "amazing".

"It's absolutely devastating, to be honest with you." He said.

"We reckon that we've lost about £7,000 worth of stock and I was ready to give it all up.

"The way everyone has rallied around us though has been truly amazing. I can't thank the local Wrexham community enough.

"Also a couple from America who I have only met once have started a fundraiser and it's just fantastic to see.

"It has made me want to carry on now because at the end of the day, we want to give people in Wrexham some good shops to visit and improve the town centre."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...