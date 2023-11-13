Strong winds and travel disruption is expected as Storm Debi hits parts of the Welsh coast.

Weather warnings have been issued for large parts of the UK, as the storm is forecast to sweep across Ireland before reaching northern England and parts of Wales on Monday, with the potential for 80mph gusts in some areas.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Wales for wind from 4am until 6pm.

The warning covers Anglesey, Gwynedd, Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Wrexham, Powys, Ceredigion, Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire.

There are restrictions on the M48 Severn Crossing because of the winds and the Cleddau Bridge in Pembrokeshire is closed this morning.

Natural Resources Wales have issued 24 flood alerts, meaning that flooding is possible.

Those in coastal areas are warned to keep away from the waterfront, with large waves and beach material likely to be thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts, and nearby properties.

Jonathan Vautrey, meteorologist for the Met Office, urged people to “take care before you travel” as morning rush hour is expected to be affected.

He said: “There will be some heavy rainfall, the potential for flying debris, the potential for disruption to travel and infrastructure in places.”