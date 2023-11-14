A drunk driver left a teenager with life-changing injuries before swapping seats with his wife and letting her take the blame for the crash.

Jerzy Jozefiak, 39, went through a red light at a busy junction in Swansea and then knocked down a cyclist causing catastrophic injuries, a court heard.

The victim, a 16-year-old boy, spent eight months in hospital and had to undergo multiple operations, including having a piece of his skull bone removed.

Swansea Crown Court heard the collision happened at the junction of Fabian Way and Port Tennant Road in Swansea on the afternoon of 9 July last year.

A boy on a bicycle was crossing the road when he was hit by a Renault car driven by a drunk and speeding Jozefiak.

The court heard that the teenager struck the windscreen and roof box of the vehicle before being thrown to the ground and skidding along the road, coming to rest some 20 yards away.

Jozefiak, of Marcroft Road, Port Tennant, Swansea stopped his car at the nearby bus stop on Fabian Way and got out - his wife then climbed across into the driver's seat from the passenger seat.

Emergency services were called to the scene, as was the casualty's father who had been alerted to the incident by the victim's friend who had been crossing the road ahead of him when the collision happened.

The court heard that police then spoke to Jozefiak and his wife, who told officers she had been the one driving. Both Jozefiak and his wife were arrested after he failed a roadside breath test with a test in the police station showing the defendant had 47mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, the legal limit being 35mg.

The 39-year-old answered "no comment" to all questions asked in his first interview but in a second interview admitted he was driving saying he had been drinking alcohol the night before the collision and did not think he would still be over the limit.

Jerzy Jozefiak was sentenced at Swansea Crown Court. Credit: PA Images

The court heard the teenager had "significant soft tissue damage" to his right arm as well as fractures to his skull and facial bones, a broken collar bone, and bleeding on the brain.

He underwent multiple operations to try to repair the nerve damage to his arm - including removing nerves from his leg to graft into his arm - as well as surgery to remove part of his skull to relieve the pressure that was building up.

A nurse concluded that the youngster sustained "life-changing injuries" in the collision and faces "years of rehabilitation", and will need "an element of support" for the rest of his life.

The father of the victim said his son had been left feeling "very isolated and down", was "frustrated" at how long rehabilitation was taking, and said he was being held back by something that was not his fault while his friends get on with their lives.

He added that the family want the defendant to understand the impact of what he has done, and to understand they feel he showed the injured boy "no respect" by lying to officers about who had been driving.

The judge at Swansea Crown Court described the victim as a "talented and determined young man" who had shown "exceptional resilience" in the face of the challenges put before him.

The speed limit on the section of Fabian Way where the incident happened is 30mph but the court heard that Jozefiak was driving between 46mph and 48mph a the time of the crash.

He previously pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving when he appeared in the dock for sentencing and has a previous conviction for driving with excess alcohol relating to the same incident.

Jozefiak was sentenced to two years and 10 months in prison and was disqualified from driving for two years with the ban extended by an additional 17 months to account for the length of time he will be behind bars.

