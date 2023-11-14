A South Wales MS says she was 'bullied and intimidated' and called a 'murderer' by protesters at a Cardiff University Event.

Natasha Ashgar MS was speaking at an event organised by the student politics society at the university.

In a social media post, she described people 'ramming doors to try to get access to the room', and 'pounding on the walls from start to finish'.

The Protest was organised by Black Lives Matter Cardiff and Vale, following Ms Ashgar's vote against a Plaid Cymru motion for a ceasefire in the Israel Gaza conflict.

BLM Cardiff and Vale have been approached for comment.

Ms Ashgar said "Most of the students in the room were there because they have a passion for politics and wanted to genuinely learn about my role as a member of the Welsh Parliament.

"Many of the protesters would simply not listen and engage and instead continued disrupting the event."

A spokesperson for the student's union, to which the politics society belong, said that while they have a responsibility to uphold free speech, this has to be balanced with the safety and wellbeing of participants.

"Students’ Union leaders attended the Politics Society event to ensure the event was able to take place and to ensure protesters were also able to express their opinions.

"The Students’ Union is now reviewing the event and the protest that took place, including if any formal actions need to be taken.

"It is crucial to recognise that peaceful protests and constructive dialogue are integral components of a thriving academic community, we encourage any students who wish to voice their opinions to do so whilst also ensuring campus is free from hate, discrimination, and hostility."

Cardiff University is also reviewing the night's events and will "adapt our procedures, if necessary.

"It is important to stress that universities are places where a range of ideas can be considered, examined and dissected both in academic programmes and in the wider University life.

"This means differing views can be brought forward and listened to.

"As a result, we will continue to take all reasonable steps to ensure that – within the law - freedom of speech is secured on our campus.”

South Wales Police Officers also attended but made no arrests.

