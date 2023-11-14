Independent recommendations have been put to the Welsh Rugby Union after a damning report misogyny and sexism at the organisation.

The independent review panel heard evidence including how a WRU representative had expressed views that 'men are the master race' and how there was gossip about how a female manager had 'slept her way' to a job.

A total of 36 recommendations, covering nine different areas, were outlined as part of the review. Some of them are:

Appoint an oversight body

Continue reform of the Board

Take steps to become more transparent

Align the WRU clearly and publicly with inclusion and diversity, demonstrating visible and vocal leadership on equality, diversity and inclusion

The WRU’s commitment to inclusion and its opposition to abusive behaviour, exclusion and discrimination need to be unambiguous

Reform financial support to clubs with a view to achieving key goals reflecting the WRU’s strategy for the community game

Invest in the women’s and girls’ game

Continue to improve employment practices to work with disability sports bodies, according to a published strategy

