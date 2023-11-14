What the WRU have been told to do after damning report into culture at the heart of Welsh Rugby

A total of 36 recommendations, covering nine different areas, were outlined as part of an independent review.

Independent recommendations have been put to the Welsh Rugby Union after a damning report misogyny and sexism at the organisation.

The independent review panel heard evidence including how a WRU representative had expressed views that 'men are the master race' and how there was gossip about how a female manager had 'slept her way' to a job.

A total of 36 recommendations, covering nine different areas, were outlined as part of the review. Some of them are:

  • Appoint an oversight body

  • Continue reform of the Board

  • Take steps to become more transparent

  • Align the WRU clearly and publicly with inclusion and diversity, demonstrating visible and vocal leadership on equality, diversity and inclusion

  • The WRU’s commitment to inclusion and its opposition to abusive behaviour, exclusion and discrimination need to be unambiguous

  • Reform financial support to clubs with a view to achieving key goals reflecting the WRU’s strategy for the community game

  • Invest in the women’s and girls’ game

  • Continue to improve employment practices to work with disability sports bodies, according to a published strategy

You can read more about the report here.

