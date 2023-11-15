Tributes are being paid to businessman Lord David Rowe-Beddoe who has died aged 85.

He was the first chairman of the Wales Millennium Centre, former chairman of the Welsh Development Agency, and was chairman of Cardiff Airport until November 2016.

Lord Rowe-Beddoe's death was announced in the House of Lords shortly after 3pm on Wednesday 15 November.

Lord Rowe-Beddoe welcomed King Charles and Queen Camilla, then Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, to Cardiff Bay in 2007. Credit: PA

The Archbishop of Wales, Andrew John, has led tributes and described him as a man of "enormous talent and energy who had a deep Christian faith".

Lord Rowe-Beddoe served as Chairman of the Representative Body of the Church in Wales for 10 years, from 2002 until he retired in 2012.

Lord Rowe-Beddoe, when chairman of the Wales Millennium Centre, greeted the late Queen for a Royal Gala performance in 2004. Credit: PA

The Archbishop of Wales continued: “Lord Rowe-Beddoe served the Church in Wales with distinction, giving his time and support unstintingly.

"Among other things, he led a significant review which put our finances on a firm footing.

"He was a man of enormous talent and energy and was motivated by his own deep personal faith."

Welsh politician and Member of the House of Lords, Peter Hain, posted on X, formerly Twitter: "So sad to learn (Lord) David Rowe-Beddoe died such a stalwart champion of Wales and everything Welsh."

