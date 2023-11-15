Met Office issues warning for heavy rain and says homes and businesses may flood
Heavy rain could cause some flooding and disruption to travel in south Wales on Thursday.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning.
It comes into force at midnight and expires at 18:00 on Thursday, 16 November.
What is expected?
The Met Office says:
Spray and flooding on roads may make journey times longer
Bus and train services could be affected with journeys taking longer
Flooding is possible for some homes and businesses
Some interruption to power supplies and other services is possible
