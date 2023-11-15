Heavy rain could cause some flooding and disruption to travel in south Wales on Thursday.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning.

It comes into force at midnight and expires at 18:00 on Thursday, 16 November.

Credit: The Met Office

What is expected?

The Met Office says:

Spray and flooding on roads may make journey times longer

Bus and train services could be affected with journeys taking longer

Flooding is possible for some homes and businesses

Some interruption to power supplies and other services is possible

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…