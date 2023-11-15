Head teacher accused of child sex abuse faces six more charges

A secondary school head teacher accused of child sex abuse is facing six further charges.

The new charges against Neil Foden involve five alleged victims, according to the Crown Prosecution Service.

It includes three new charges of sexual activity with a child, as well as an allegation of abuse of a position of power.

Foden, 66, of Gwynant, Old Colwyn, was initially arrested in September.

He is due to appear before magistrates in Caernarfon next week.

