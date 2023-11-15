A new range of collectable coins to celebrate 60 years of James Bond has been released by The Royal Mint.

Each design in the 007 range shows a different scene from the six decades of Bond films celebrated on official UK collectable and bullion coins.

The Royal Mint say the 007 range is "a celebration of British culture that combines exclusive design with meticulous craftsmanship".

The first coin depicts Sean Connery’s Bond sat in Little Nellie, the legendary gyroplane from You Only Live Twice. Credit: The Royal Mint / PA

The Royal Mint - which is has its headquarters in Llantrisant - has designed the new range so that the titles of each Bond film of the decade make up the background of the coin.

The 007 logo of the 1960s appears at the base of the bullion, and the classic gun barrel features around the perimeter of the design.

Each collectable coin is available as gold proof, silver proof and uncirculated editions with prices starting from £14.50.

Commemorative or collectable coins in proof finishes are the highest quality of a coin available to collectors.

Each coin is individually struck up to six times, at a lower speed and with less pressure than other finishes to preserve the finer details of the design. Every single coin is inspected for imperfections, with the dies being cleaned by air between each coin striking to ensure that no marks or imperfections are caused during striking.

Due to the level of extra care and attention involved during production, approximately 50 proof coins can be struck within an hour.

The Royal Mint is the United Kingdom's official maker of British coins and is one of the oldest companies in the United Kingdom.

It's currently located in Llantrisant, Wales, where it moved in 1968 and is owned by His Majesty's treasury.

