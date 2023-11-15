Play Brightcove video

A zero-budget feature film starring a cast of school children from the Carmarthenshire town of Ammanford will premiere at Cross Hands Cinema this Saturday 18 of November.

"Finding Time" is an adventure comedy film which focusses on a young girl called Celyn, and her ability to time travel through a monument in the heart of Ammanford.

Hannah, who played the main character, said: "I haven't heard of another feature length film that's been done in Ammanford. I think it's important to put our location on the map to show wherever you are, you can make a film."

The character of Celyn and her friends in "Finding Time" Credit: Saron Pictures

Charlotte, another member of the cast added: "It's the first feature film I've done, so it's quite a big step. In a few years time, I'd like to carry on making movies."

Around 60 people worked on the film, which commenced filming back in the summer.

The aim of the community project was to offer the younger generation an opportunity to get involved with acting and the creative arts.

Kay Dare, who plays the part of 'Myfanwy', said: "I don't think a lot goes on in Ammanford, so I'm very pleased to give Ammanford the opportunity to shine and to show the local talent. I think it's really inspired the children."

Dave Jenkins has been working on the feature-film for the past 6 months.

Dave Jenkins, the creator of the film was keen for the movie to showcase the local area and its people.

He said: "I'd like to see more happen in Ammanford because it's a dynamic town. It's about the people, and good stories are about people.

The full film is around 1 hour and 52 minutes in duration, and will be shown at the nearby Cross Hands Cinema twice on the 18 and 25 November.

"It's great to come to the Cross Hands cinema and just enjoy a local film, in a local place and this is a wonderful place to come and see films" Dave added.

