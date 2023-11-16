Former US president Bill Clinton has urged both sides in the Israel-Gaza conflict to find "common ground" during a visit to Swansea University.

President between 1993 and 2001, Mr Clinton made the trip to the university with his wife Hillary on Thursday.

The pair took part in a Leadership for Future Generations event, trying to engage young people in taking up leadership roles.

Mr Clinton tried to bring peace to the Middle East during his time in the White House, bringing representatives from Israel and the Palestinian Liberation Organisation together to sign the Oslo Accords in 1993.

Many historians say it is one of the most significant attempts to achieve peace in the region in modern times.

Former president Bill Clinton called for unity in the Middle East. Credit: PA

Mr and Mrs Clinton were involved in a public discussion with First Minister Mark Drakeford and Swansea University Vice Chancellor Professor Paul Boyle, talking about current global challenges and why young people need to take a leading role in the future.

Taking questions from students, Mrs Clinton, who was the Democratic presidential nominee in 2016, was asked about the worst piece of advice she had ever received.

She responded by saying it came from people who said she should not run for president "because it’s really hard for women."

Asked what he could have done differently in younger life to help his career, Mr Clinton said he wished he had learned more languages.

Hillary Clinton said the worst advice she received was that she should not run to be US president. Credit: PA

One of the main topics of discussion was immigration.

Mrs Clinton said there needs to be an immigration system which functions effectively and everyone thinks is fair, without having open borders.

She added it is important there is enough support for migrants.

Another issue to come up was finding common ground in politics.

Mrs Clinton, who lost the 2016 US presidential election, said: “It’s important to try to model respectful leadership and relationships - treating other people, even opponents, with respect."

Mrs Clinton praised the Welsh Government's Wellbeing and Future Generations Act

Mark Drakeford urged young people to "be ambitious."

Asked how young people can make a difference, the first minister said: “Don’t ignore the small things because by doing the small things you make your way to the big things."

First Minister Mark Drakeford urged young people to "be ambitious." Credit: PA

During the conversation, Mrs Clinton said she was a "big fan" of the Welsh Government's Wellbeing and Future Generations Act, which the Welsh Government says improves "the social, economic, environmental and cultural well-being of Wales."

She added: "Wales being the first country in the world to introduce a law that considers impacts on our great grandchildren, it's exactly the global thinking we need."

