A man from Pencoed has been jailed after stamping on his partner's face and viciously attacking her.

Jonathan Woods, 40, assaulted the woman one evening in July 2022 in the Penrhys area.

He left the victim helpless and fighting for her life. South Wales Police say the only witness to the horrific incident was a young child.

DCI Emma Hampton said, "the scene that greeted officers was one of the worst they had ever encountered.

"The response by officers was excellent, providing medical assistance to the victim and transporting her to hospital promptly as there were no ambulances available. The officers also quickly gained accounts from witnesses so that the evidence could be used to secure a charge and conviction.

"During the investigation, officers worked tirelessly utilising forensic evidence and medical experts to outline the ferociousness of the attack, highlighting that the victim received no less than 17 facial fractures.

"Woods is an extremely dangerous individual, and the incident is considered a horrific domestic assault.

Woods, from Pencoed, had no other choice but to plead guilty to Section 18 assault. He was sentenced to 13 years and 6 months as well as being deemed a violent offender for life.

DCI Emma Hampton added, "I hope this lengthy sentence goes some way to bringing the victim some peace."

