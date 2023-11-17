Former Cardiff City defender Jack Simpson has been banned for six games after admitting to using racist language towards a teammate.

Simpson, 26, has also been issued a £8,000 fine as well as face-to-face education after admitting to the misconduct.

The Football Association (FA) said the incident occurred during Cardiff City's pre-season tour in Portugal.

He became a free agent in August after leaving Cardiff's Bluebirds. The club announced he had left by mutual consent prior to the closure of the summer transfer window.

Simpson, born in Weymouth, began his professional career at Bournemouth before joining Glasgow Rangers in 2021. He made 14 appearances for the Scottish team before joining Cardiff in 2022.

The defender left Cardiff with a year to go on his contract and has been without a club since the end of August.

In a statement earlier this year, the FA said: "It's alleged that the defender's language towards a team-mate was abusive and/or insulting and/or improper contrary to FA Rule E3.1.

"It's further alleged that this constitutes an 'aggravated breach', which is defined in FA rule E3.2, as it included a reference - whether express or implied - to race and/or colour."Simpson admitted the charge against him, and his sanctions were imposed following a hearing.