A golden eagle has been spotted in a Cardiff suburb.

A couple in St Mellons, who did not want to be named, say they were shocked to see the animal perching outside their home, on Sunday 12 November.

"We were in our lounge and suddenly it landed on our window sill and camped out in our conifers for three hours before the RSPCA came and rescued it."

Golden eagles are a protected species in Wales, listed on schedule 1 of the Wildlife and Countryside Act.

It is an offence to intentionally take a golden eagle, and eggs or young, from the wild.

It it is legal to keep captive-bred golden eagles, they must be registered and either microchipped or ringed.

It was taken to a vet where it had a check-up and an owner has since come forward to be reunited with the spectacular bird, which can have a wingspan of up to 2.3 metres.

A RSPCA spokesperson said: "The RSPCA were contacted following concerns for a large bird of prey which was found in the Willowbrook Gardens area of St Mellons, Cardiff, on Sunday (12 November).

"The bird was described as not flying but didn’t have any visible injuries.

The household in St Mellons couldn't believe their eyes when they say the bird perched outside their house. Credit: Media Wales

"The bird - later identified as a golden eagle - was not found to be microchipped but had a ring on its right leg."

Prior to the bird being reunited with its owner, the RSPCA said: "A found poster was placed in the location and enquiries to find its owner were made.

"The golden eagle was taken to a vet for a check-up and has now gone to a specialist boarding facility."

