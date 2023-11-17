The most senior Welsh Labour MP has had her constituency office vandalised by protestors of the Israel-Gaza conflict.

Photos show that Jo Stevens’ office was daubed in red paint and covered in posters and slogans.

It followed a vigil held by pro-Palestinian protesters on Thursday night who are critical of the Shadow Welsh Secretary’s stance on the Israel-Gaza conflict and that of the Labour Party's leaders Sir Keir Starmer and Mark Drakeford.

The alleged incident happened on Thursday night during a pro-Palestine event. Credit: Jo Stevens

In Parliament this week, Ms Stevens, along with all but one Welsh Labour MP, voted against an SNP amendment calling for a ceasefire in the Middle East, instead backing a Labour call for “humanitarian pauses”.

The party’s leadership argues that a ceasefire would not solve the crisis and could not take place while Hamas still holds Israeli hostages.

It also said Israel has the right to defend itself following the terror attack by Hamas on 7 October.

Jo Stevens, the Cardiff Central MP has said she respect the right to protest but this incident goes beyond that. Credit: PA

However, pro-ceasefire campaigners accuse Israel of breaching international law and say that there must be an immediate end to violence.

Last week, in the Senedd, 11 Labour members backed a Plaid Cymru motion calling for a ceasefire. Welsh Labour Government ministers abstained but one, the Health Minister Eluned Morgan, has publicly taken a different stance to that of the First Minister.

There have been several marches and vigils including at the Senedd and in front of Ms Stevens’ office.

Protestors put up posters claiming Jo Stevens has "blood on her hands" after not backing a ceasefire. Credit: Jo Stevens

She’s responded to the vandalism of her office with anger saying “this goes way beyond” the right to protest.

Talking to BBC Radio Wales, Ms Stevens said: “Unlike those involved in this so called 'vigil' I don’t require them to agree with my view on how an urgent cessation of violence in Gaza and Israel can best be practically achieved to urgently alleviate innocent civilian suffering.

“I unequivocally support the right to protest. But this goes way beyond that. This is criminal damage. It is intimidation and incitement.

"This is a workplace and my staff team and I, as well as my constituents who come to my office everyday for help, should be able to do so in safety.”

One of the organisers of the vigil, Bethan Sayed, responded to the MP's comments saying: "What I do understand about having been a politician is that people want to be heard and respected. And in relation to this issue, they do not. They have been trying to communicate with her office for meetings and surgeries, and have had no response.

"They want to be able to engage and understand why she is not supporting a ceasefire in Gaza when so many people, including thousands of children, are being killed.

"If the MP has any understanding of the effect that her opposition to a ceasefire has on Palestinians, and that with 76% of people in the UK supporting a ceasefire according to a poll, she will wish to reflect on how her actions have impacted constituents.

"I attended the vigil, and as with every other vigil I have attended, I took part peacefully. I'd urge Jo Stevens MP to consider her actions as opposed to focusing on me."

South Wales Police say they are investigating criminal damage to a property on Albany Road.

They add that a number of items have been seized for examination and inquiries are on-going.

