The rollout of a new electronic prescription service is set to affect the first patients in Wales from today.

Patients in Rhyl are the first in the country to use the new system which allows GPs to send prescriptions securely online to the patient’s choice of community pharmacy, without the need for a paper form.

Launching today, 17 November, the new service aims to make prescribing and dispensing of medicines for patients and healthcare professionals easier, safer and more efficient.

The previous method of physically printing, signing and handing a green paper prescription form to a patient, or waiting for it to be taken to the pharmacy, will not be necessary.

This approach will save up to 40 million paper forms from being printed this year.

A wider rollout of the scheme will be implemented in January 2024, with the whole country aiming to use E-prescriptions in the near future.

Eventually, the aim is to implement an app patients can download that will send a message when the prescription are ready, cutting down the amount of people turning up only to be told it’s not there.

Eluned Morgan MS, Minister for Health and Social Services, said: “We are at the start of an exciting digital transformation that will completely change the way prescriptions are managed in primary care, streamlining a process that has not altered significantly in decades.

“Electronic prescriptions will make a huge difference to the NHS and patients and is a major milestone in our journey towards digitising every prescription in every healthcare setting across Wales."

