Unions have given Tata an alternative plan aimed at saving jobs at the biggest steel plant in the country.

Tata wants to decarbonise its site at Port Talbot under moves to safeguard its future. Unions fear the plan would lead to around 3,000 job losses.

They have used independent consultancy Syndex to draw up an alternative plan for the site which was presented to Tata on Friday 17 November.

"The alternative plan developed by Syndex is credible, workable and will secure decarbonised steelmaking in South Wales - as well as further down the supply chain" said Charlotte Brumpton-Childs, National Officer at the GMB Union.

She added "Unions always said Tata’s plan wasn’t viable – hopefully the company are beginning to recognise that too.

“Tata, the Government and unions now need to work together to make it happen.”

The company says it welcomes the opportunity to discuss the UK Steel Committee’s report and the independent analysis it will offer.

Meanwhile, Paul Nowak, the TUC General Secretary has said:

"A just transition to net zero can only be delivered with workers at the table. It is unacceptable that the steel unions were locked out of negotiations between ministers and Tata Steel about Port Talbot.

"The agreement reached between Tata Steel and the government is a bad deal for workers, for the steel industry and for the country.

"It will result in mass job losses, further run down Britain's industrial capacity and fail to deliver the jobs of the future that we desperately need.

"Today Community, Unite and GMB are putting forward a better plan - one that will protect jobs, lead an industrial revival and meet the UK's commitment to net zero.

"It's time for ministers and Tata Steel to step back from the brink, sit down with unions and engage with this serious plan to secure the future of steelmaking at Port Talbot."

A Tata Steel spokesperson said: “Tata Steel, its employee representatives and the UK and Welsh governments are all committed to transitioning to greener steelmaking in the UK.

“While we recognise the understandable concerns of our many stakeholders, we are confident that we can build a sustainable, low carbon business that continues to support steel communities, and will be at the heart of a future green UK economy.

“We welcome the opportunity to discuss the UK Steel Committee’s report and the independent analysis it will offer.

"We will give it full consideration before entering into formal consultation with our employee representatives and will ensure these discussions are transparent, productive and carried out in a meaningful way.”

